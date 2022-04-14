The Michael Jordan factoid that makes Hornets Play-In loss sting more

As great as Michael Jordan was as a basketball player, the team owner just isn’t enough to turn things around for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets are missing the playoffs once again after getting blown out in the play-in for the second straight year. They lost to the Indiana Pacers by 27 points in 2020-21, and this time, they bowed down to the Atlanta Hawks by 29 despite massively improving from their previous record.

Charlotte last made it to the postseason in 2015-16, which is just the second time they reached that level since His Airness became the majority owner in 2010. Making things even worse, they haven’t won a playoff series since 2002. Even Jordan himself couldn’t end a playoff drought that now spans two decades, per CBS Sports.

The drought in Charlotte continues. pic.twitter.com/uIcZSJkTYY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2022

To give fans a better perspective how poor the Hornets have played in the past 20 years, Michael Jordan was playing his first season with the Washington Wizards when they last won a playoffs series in 2001-2002.

James Borrego and his Hornets are now back to the drawing board as they look first to make the postseason and then find a way to win a series. They did show improvements this 2021-22, but for any NBA team, there isn’t anything to celebrate unless it’s the Larry O’Brien trophy.

MJ might have six rings as a player, but for now, he has to wait for a bit longer to get his first as a team owner.