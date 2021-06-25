Charlotte Hornets phenom LaMelo Ball is coming off a tremendous first season in the NBA where he captured the prestigious Rookie of the Year award by just edging out Anthony Edwards.

Ball dazzled on a nightly basis with his tremendous vision and passing abilities while also rebounding and scoring at a high level. Hornets head coach James Borrego recently appeared on SiriusXM Radio to talk about his prized possession and voiced the main thing that surprised him most about LaMelo.

“He’s just one of those type of players, his confidence is at the highest level, I can’t believe how high this kids confidence is coming in from day one. He makes shots, he makes plays, and that swagger just rubs off on all of us. He’s not afraid to take chances and I love that about him.”

It has been pretty clear that Ball was very confident in year one with the Hornets. The flair he played is just not something you typically see from a rookie.

LaMelo averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 2020/21 while truly showcasing an extremely versatile skillset on the offensive end. The Hornets also just missed out on the postseason after losing in the play-in tournament to the Indiana Pacers.

With a solid core intact with Terry Rozier, Ball, Miles Bridges, and Gordon Hayward, better days are certainly ahead for the Charlotte Hornets. And based on LaMelo’s rookie year in the Association, he’s already shaping up to be the face of the franchise.