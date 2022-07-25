Hornets considering Kemba Walker reunion

The Charlotte Hornets haven’t made many notable additions during the 2022 NBA offseason. However, Charlotte is reportedly looking to re-sign a former franchise superstar. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hornets are considering signing veteran Kemba Walker.

32-year old Kemba Walker began his NBA career in Charlotte. His first season came in 2011 when they were still called the Bobcats. Walker remained in Charlotte through the 2019 campaign.

During his time with the team, Walker made 3 All-Star teams. Additionally, he averaged over 20 points per game on four separate occasions. He also consistently averaged over 5 assists per contest for the Hornets. Walker established himself as a star in Charlotte.

Over the past few years, he has played for the Celtics and Knicks. New York was hopeful that he’d be an important part of their team last season. However, the fit never worked out. But at just 32-years old, Kemba Walker likely still has something left in the tank.

And the Hornets seem to believe he can help in 2022-2023. LaMelo Ball is their primary guard right now. But Walker could fit in well on the second unit.

Given the recent unfortunate Miles Bridges news, the Hornets are certainly looking to upgrade the roster.

Kemba Walker is not a game-changing player at this point in his career. But if he is able to stay healthy, Walker profiles as a steady veteran who can help lead a young team. And Charlotte has plenty of youth, so Walker would benefit the Hornets in more ways than one.