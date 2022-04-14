RUMOR: Hornets could be facing major overhaul after season-ending loss vs. Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets just saw their season come to an end on Wednesday after a disheartening 132-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In game. It’s back to the drawing board for the Hornets who are now set to face what could be a very interesting offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, a major squad overhaul could be forthcoming for the Hornets. It sounds like the changes are going to take a top-to-bottom approach with team general manager Mitch Kupchak supposedly on the hot seat yet again:

The uncertainty surrounding Kupchak has sparked the latest round of whispers in and around Charlotte that this may be Kupchak’s final year helming the Hornets’ front office. But to be fair, word of Kupchak’s potential departure—or a transition to more of an advisory role—has echoed among league personnel for each of the past few seasons. Still, there would seem to be more credence to the rumors this summer without an extension in place.

It is worth noting that Fischer’s report came out even before the Hornets were blown out by the Hawks on Wednesday. Surely, the manner by which Charlotte was unceremoniously ousted from playoff contention will only make the situation worse for Kupchak.

It’s not only him that’s in danger of losing his job, though. Fischer also reports that head coach James Borrego could also be on his way out:

There is some speculation among league coaching figures that a failure to advance to the playoffs in this third post-Kemba season could result in Borrego’s ouster, yet there’s a heavier dose of optimism both outside and inside the organization the Hornets’ coach is likely to remain in Charlotte after his recent extension in August—which one source said was for two years with a third-year option.

As the report suggests, Borrego isn’t exactly on borrowed time just yet. However, he also doesn’t have the most secure job at the moment. It was Kupchak who hired Borrego some three years ago and if the former gets the boot, then it will likely also increase the odds of Borrego getting axed as well.