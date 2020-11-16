It’s been a few days since it was reported that Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook wants to leave the team after just one season alongside James Harden. Since then, Westbrook’s name has been linked to numerous teams, including the Charlotte Hornets.

Joining the Hornets would turn the 32-year old guard into the team’s centerpiece and allow him to reprise the role he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which saw him win the Most Valuable Player Award three seasons ago. In Westbrook, Charlotte would get the star player that they haven’t had since Kemba Walker left for Boston who will likely draw fans and get them more wins.

However, there is one thing that the Hornets are unlikely to include in trade discussions to acquire the nine-time NBA All Star.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, while Charlotte is interested in acquiring Westbrook, the team’s front office is unwilling to include the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft this Wednesday in a potential deal.

While O’Connor reports that team owner Michael Jordan wants to get Westbrook, who is notably under contract and has a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand, the front office is apparently not too eager to trade for the athletic guard, and would rather use the pick to draft a young talent like Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, or LaMelo Ball.

Westbrook, however, is still coming off a strong first season in Houston despite being sidelined at some point due to injuries and after he tested positive for COVID-19. In 57 games, the two-time scoring champion averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 47.2% from the field and 25.8% from beyond the arc.