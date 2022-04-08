Hornets star LaMelo Ball fires bold warning ahead of play-in tournament

The Charlotte Hornets are already assured of a play-in tournament spot, but they are not satisfied with that. This is a team that should have been a lock for the actual NBA Playoffs, but injuries and COVID-19 have derailed a lot of the Hornets’ plans.

Still, they have remained resilient and are picking up some steam heading into the postseason. After the Hornets defeated the Orlando Magic, 128-101 on Thursday, LaMelo Ball had a message for any team that they end up playing next week.

“I think we’re very capable. I feel like we can beat any team when we all play together,” said LaMelo.

The Hornets struggled in the middle part of the season, but they have caught some fire recently to put themselves in a position to contend for a playoff spot, which deserves some credit. When healthy, they are one of the deepest teams in the league. Plus, this is the NBA, so anybody really can beat anybody.

From how the current team standings look, the Hornets look like they are destined to play the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in game. Although the Hawks have played well as of late, Trae Young seems to struggle when he plays the Hornets. The two squads split their season series, but it is a safe bet for the Hornets to win that matchup.

Let’s not forget about the Brooklyn Nets and potentially the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are sitting at the seventh and eighth seeds. The Hornets won their season series against the Nets and split it with the Cavaliers. The point is, everybody should worry about the Hornets, especially in a sudden-death situation like the play-in tournament.

Hope everyone is ready for the smoke with Buzz City.