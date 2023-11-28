Check out our NBA odds series, where our Hornets-Knicks in-season tournament prediction and pick will be unveiled.

We're here for our prediction and picks series as we continue our coverage of the NBA In-Season Tournament on this Tuesday night's slate of action. We'll see a matchup between Eastern Conference rivals as the Charlotte Hornets take on the New York Knicks.

Charlotte Hornets (5-10) need a lot to happen to clinch the wild card during this in-season tournament. They will need to obviously come out on top in tonight's matchup against the New York Knicks but they also will need a Cleveland Cavaliers loss, Miami Heat loss, and Boston Celtics loss to make it out of the group stage. Hornets are just 2-3 in their last five heading into this matchup already with a loss against the Knicks as they looking to right the ship and get one back on the road at Madison Square Garden.

New York Knicks (9-7) will need a win tonight and a Milwaukee Bucks loss to clinch Group B but they will clinch a wild card spot with just a victory at home against the Charlotte Hornets and a Miami Heat loss. The Knicks come into this matchup winning three out of their last five games with one of those being a double-digit road win against the aforementioned Charlotte Hornets. Knicks will look to keep their in-season tournament hopes alive when they play host to the visiting Hornets in tonight's matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA In-Season Tournament Odds: Hornets-Knicks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +12 (-108)

New York Knicks: -12 (-112)

Over: 220.5 (-112)

Under: 220.5 (-108)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, MSG, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks will face off tonight in the NBA In-Season Tournament, with both teams vying for a spot in the next round. While the Knicks have been a surprise contender this season, the Hornets have the potential to pull off the upset, even without their star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Despite Ball's uncertain status, the Hornets boast a balanced offense with multiple players capable of stepping up. Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier have all been consistent contributors this season, and P.J. Washington and Brandon Miller have shown flashes of brilliance.

The Hornets' biggest advantage lies in their up-tempo style of play. They rank fifth in the league in pace, and their ability to push the ball and create easy scoring opportunities could overwhelm the Knicks' defense. Additionally, the Hornets are a solid rebounding team, which could limit the Knicks' second-chance opportunities.

Of course, the Knicks have their own strengths. They are one of the best defensive teams in the league, and they have a proven scorer in Jalen Brunson. However, the Hornets have the talent and the style of play to overcome these challenges. While Ball's absence would undoubtedly be a blow, the Hornets have enough depth and firepower to overcome it. With their fast-paced offense, solid rebounding, and balanced scoring, the Hornets could potentially cause the upset and cover this double-digit spread.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets will clash tonight in the NBA In-Season Tournament, both teams aiming to secure their place in the next round. While the Hornets have showcased their offensive prowess this season, the Knicks are favored to get the job done and that has to do with the uncertainty of Hornets' star LaMelo Ball's availability for tonight's game after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Orlando Magic.

Despite Ball's uncertain status, the Knicks possess a formidable defense, ranked among the league's best. Their tenacity and discipline, especially under the guidance of coach Tom Thibodeau, could stifle the Hornets' high-octane offense. Additionally, the Knicks boast a balanced scoring attack, led by the dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Their ability to create their own shots and distribute the ball effectively could overwhelm the Hornets' defense.

Moreover, the Knicks have a clear advantage on the glass. They rank first in the league in rebounds, while the Hornets struggle on the defensive boards. This rebounding dominance could limit the Hornets' second-chance opportunities and provide the Knicks with extra possessions to extend their lead which will help them get them their fourth win in their last six and cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Charlotte Hornets are finding themselves in an uphill battle against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night potentially without their star guard LaMelo Ball who reinjured his ankle during their Sunday loss to the Orlando Magic. Even if he is able to be out there he will be limited and a Hornets team without or a limited LaMelo Ball puts them at a huge disadvantage against a squad like the Knicks on the road. The Knicks defense should be able to keep Terry Rozier, Myles Bridges, and Gordon Hayward in check while Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and company go to work on the offensive side of the ball to get past this injury-riddled Hornets team and cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -12 (-112)