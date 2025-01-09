ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hornets are struggling and on a massive losing streak, while the Lakers are playing better now despite some inconsistent play. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Hornets were among the worst teams in the NBA last season and look just as bad this season. They are 8-27 and just broke a 10-game losing streak in their last game. However, they have some talent, with LaMelo Ball at point guard and Brandon Miller on the wing. They can get back on track in this game and win against the Lakers on the road.

The Lakers have been playing better recently. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the keys; they can carry the Lakers when needed. The Lakers have talent and are in contention this season, but they need to find some consistent play. This is a great opportunity for the Lakers to come home, win, and become more consistent.

Here are the Hornets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Lakers Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +9 (-112)

Moneyline: +300

Los Angeles Lakers: -9 (-108)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Spectrum Sports

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets' defense has been solid at best this year. They are 15th in scoring defense at 112.2 points per game, 13th in field goal defense at 46.4%, and eighth in three-point defense at 35%. Down low, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and Nick Richards are all tied for the team lead with 7.7 rebounds per game.

Nick Richards is also the leader in blocks at 1.3 per game. Finally, five players are averaging at least one steal, with LaMelo Ball leading at 1.4 per game. The defense has been their biggest strength, but due to how bad the offense is, they will be in a bad spot against the Lakers, especially against Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The Lakers' defense has struggled this season. They are 20th in points allowed at 114 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 47.7%, and 18th in three-point defense, allowing 36.2% from behind the arc. Down low, Anthony Davis leads the team with 11.9 rebounds per game, and he leads in blocks with 2.1 and steals with 1.3 per game. Despite how well Davis is playing, this defense has the talent to play well, but they are struggling to put it together as a unit on this side of the court.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have been awful on offense this season. They are 29th in scoring at 106.1 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 42.5%, and 24th in three-point percentage at 34.1%. Six different Hornets are averaging over double digits, with LaMelo Ball leading the team with 29.9 points per game. Ball also leads the Hornets in assists at 7.3 per game.

Ball is the engine that makes this offense go. Brandon Miller is another key player and will challenge the Lakers on the wing. Miller is second in scoring at 21.2 points per game. Thanks to Ball and Miller, the Hornets should be able to find some sort of offense, but this offense is bad and will struggle against the Lakers.

The Lakers' offense has been solid but should be much better than they are. They are 15th in scoring at 111.8 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 47.3% from the field, and 18th in three-point shooting at 35.4% from behind the arc. The five Lakers are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Anthony Davis being the best scorer with 25.8 points per game, and LeBron James is next with 23.4 points per game. LeBron also leads the team in assists at 8.8 per game.

The Lakers go as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis go on offense. They have some solid balance, too, but they make it all work. Expect the Lakers to score on the Hornets because they have more talent.

Final Hornets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Hornets recently broke a long losing streak, and this is potentially a big game for them to start a winning streak. The Lakers are just better. LeBron and Anthony Davis are easily the best players in this game, and the Lakers should shut down an awful Hornets offense. The Lakers are primed to win and cover this game at home. This should also not be close and be an easy Lakers win.

Final Hornets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -9 (-108)