ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, while the Magic are trying to claw their way back to playoff contention. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Magic prediction and pick.

The Hornets are considered the worst team in the NBA. They have a 13-38 record and have lost eight of their last nine games and two straight coming into this matchup. The roster has some talent, but the Hornets have struggled to find consistency. LaMelo Ball should be available, and it is the biggest key for the Hornets to have any hope of winning this game in Orlando.

The Magic have been on a recent downturn and have a 26-29 record. The roster has talent thanks to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but consistency has been a significant issue, especially on offense. They are finally healthy, and with their defense, they can get back into contention for the postseason. This is a big step towards that, and they can get a big win at home.

Here are the Hornets-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Magic Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Orlando Magic: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 207.5 (-110)

Under: 207.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Considering their offense, the Hornets' defense has been a surprisingly big bright spot. They are 11th in scoring defense at 112 points per game, 15th in field goal defense at 46.5%, and second in three-point defense at 34.1%.

The Mark Williams trade is in limbo, but at the moment, the best rebounder on the team is Bridges, who averages 7.7 boards per game. The team block leader is Moussa Diabate, who averages 0.7 boards per game. The Hornets' rebounding is one of the best in the NBA because they average 45.7 boards per game, which is good for fourth in the league.

Regarding on-ball defense, Ball leads the team with 1.3 steals per game and is one of seven players who average at least one steal. This defense can turn the Magic over and shut down a lousy offense, especially on the perimeter. Still, Ball needs help and can't do everything on both sides of the court.

The Magic have had many offense issues, making them the worst in the NBA. They are 30th in scoring at 104 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 44%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 30.5%.

Four different Magic players average more than double digits, with Banchero being the most consistent scorer on the team with 25.4 points per game. Banchero is also tied with Wagner as the assists leader, with five per game.

This offense has been a train wreck all season. Wagner's return helps this unit a lot, but they still lack depth next to Banchero and him, and they will have issues in this matchup.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have had an awful offensive season. They are 28th in scoring, at 106.6 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage, at 43%, and 25th in three-point percentage, at 34.5%.

Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits, showing that this offense at least has balance. However, injuries have killed an offense already struggling to find talent. Ball should be available as the engine behind this offense, but Miles Bridges has also stepped up next to him. Ball leads the team in scoring and assists with 27.3 points and 7.2 assists per game.

Ball is the player holding this offense together because the Hornets team averages 23.9 assists per game. Ball's return helps the offense be healthier, but this is a significant mismatch against one of the best defenses in the NBA.

The Magic's defense is one of the best in the NBA and is the complete opposite of their offense. They are second in points allowed at 105.8 points per game, 24th in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 47.5%, and 25th in three-point defense, allowing 37% from behind the arc.

Goga Bitadze leads the team on the boards and in blocks, with eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Finally, five Magic players average at least one steal, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wagner tied for the team lead in steals with 1.5 per game. The Magic's defense is the best unit in this game, and they should shut down a Hornets offense that has looked lifeless all season.

Final Hornets-Magic Prediction & Pick

These teams have been struggling recently, especially the Hornets. The Magic have the best unit in this game, their defense, and they should shut down Ball and the rest of the Hornets on offense. Wagner and Banchero are great and should do enough on offense to lead the Magic to a win. Orlando wins and covers at home.

Final Hornets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -12 (-110)