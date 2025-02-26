Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green surprised Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant with a story from the Olympics he hadn't heard before. In a recent interview, the two former Warriors teammates discussed various topics, including Durant's honest take on his future with the Suns and a secret Green has never revealed.

On the day Durant set Team USA's new scoring record during the 2024 Olympics, Green admitted to taking a parting gift. Draymond told Durant what happened to his game ball from Team USA's win against Brazil, per The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“I’ve got a secret I’m going to tell you, but if I tell you the secret, you’ve got to promise to just know that it’s just my secret, and you can’t do nothing about it,” Green said.

“Alright,” Durant replied.

“I got the ball from when you broke the USA scoring record,” Green revealed.

“Why do you have that? Dawg, that’s crazy,” Durant said.

Green revealed he kept it when people were looking for Durant to give it to him.

“I kept it after that game,” Green said. “They were like “KD, that's your ball,” and then you left it sitting somewhere, and I was like, ‘He doesn’t want this ball, I’m going to save this.' So, I got the ball here.”

KD believes the ball is safe with Green.

“I know it’s safe over there, man,” Durant said.

All that's missing from the ball for Green is Durant's signature.

“I kept it safe; I just need your signature on it, bro,” Green said. “I’m not going to sell it, but I would love your signature.”

Durant's dunk against Brazil broke Lisa Leslie's all-time scoring record. Durant currently has 518 points for Team USA. Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is the next out of the men’s team at 358 points.

Suns' Kevin Durant on the final chapter of his career

Alongside Warriors' Draymond Green, Suns All-Star Kevin Durant shared his honest take on how he hopes to play out the final chapter of his NBA career.

“I want to be healthy, and make that choice on my own, and be able to leave the game the way I want to leave it,” Durant said. “I want to keep building with the young players in the league.

“I just want to be respected as one of the guys who poured back into the younger generation of players, but I still hooped on that level with them, too. That’s how I want my career to end.”

The Suns will look to fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.