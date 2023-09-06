Former Hot Boys member and Cash Money Records artist B.G., whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, has been released from prison after serving 12 years of a 14-year sentence, RollingStone reports. The rapper was arrested in 2009 when police stopped him in New Orleans and found three guns and a loaded magazine in the car he was in. Two of the guns were reported stolen, and the car itself had been stolen from a rental car parking lot.

BG from Cash Money released from prison after serving 11 of his 14 year sentence. Birdman went to pick him up pic.twitter.com/i2zCdZYGF4 — Trap Money Kobe (@TrapMoneyKobe_) September 5, 2023

B.G. got his start in the music industry when he signed with Cash Money Records at the age of 12 in 1993. He later became one of the founding members of the label's hit group, the Hot Boys, in 1997, alongside Lil Wayne, Turk, and Juvenile. Their 1999 album “Guerrilla Warfare” was a commercial success, selling over 142,000 copies in its first week and reaching No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In an Instagram post, B.G. shared his excitement about his release, saying, “After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like every day is #MyBIRTHDAY.”

He also expressed his commitment to staying focused and changing his life for the better after his time in prison. B.G.'s release marks a new chapter in his life, and fans are eager to see what he'll do next in his music career.

B.G. played a significant role in the success of Cash Money Records and the Hot Boys, and his return to the music scene is highly anticipated by fans of the iconic rap group.