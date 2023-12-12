Flip houses and turn a profit. Here are the details for House Flipper 2, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

Come home to Pinnacove and flip houses for profit. Here are the details for House Flipper 2, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

House Flipper 2 Release Date: December 14, 2023

House Flipper 2 – Official Release Date Announcement

The release date for House Flipper 2 is December 14, 2023, It comes out on PC then. The game will also receive a PlayStation and Xbox release next year, on March 21, 2024.

House Flipper 2 Gameplay

Sandbox Mode Trailer – House Flipper 2

The game is much like the previous game and the title in that the main goal is to flip houses. Players enter a house that’s usually abandoned and derelict and must fix it up. Players have access to a variety of tools that they can use to clean up and fix the house. For example, they will have access to brooms or mops to clean any mess that may be present. Once the house is cleaned up, the player can then use paintbrushes and the like to spruce the house up. Not only that, players can also install windows, doors, lighting fixtures, and the like. Players usually have objectives whenever they need to fix a house, so they must make sure to meet those.

After each house the player successfully flips, the player will receive money. They can then use this money to upgrade their equipment, get new skills, and more. This will help the player in future house flipping, which will in turn allow them to earn more money.

Players can either play the game’s story mode or the brand-new sandbox mode. Sandbox mode allows players to create the house of their dreams in the game. Not only that, but players can even create quests for other players to try out online.

House Flipper 2 Story

Story and Environment Trailer – House Flipper 2

The player takes control of an unnamed person who has returned to his childhood hometown of Pinnacone. There, the player moves back into a house that their parents left behind for them. They then reconnect with their old friend, Tom Marino, a real estate agent in Pinnacone. Thanks to Tom, the player can improve their skills, while also getting their name out as one of the rising House Flippers in all of Pinnacone.

