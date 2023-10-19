‘House Of The Dragon' Emily Carey and ‘Daisy Jones & The Six' Suki Waterhouse will star in an upcoming psychological thriller, Walk With Me. Together with Claes Bang from ‘The Square,' HanWay Films will launch the project ahead of the American Film Market.

Lead producer Claudia Bluemhuber of Silver Reel, the company behind ‘The Wife,' leads the production of the movie. While Jonny Blair, known for ‘River City,' is directing.

Now, this is a European co-production, featuring a European cast. A SAG contract won't also cover for it. Although it's slated for an early 2024 shoot in Europe.

The story revolves around ‘The House of the Dragon' star who struggles to connect with her emotionally distant father Simon, played by Bang. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they move to a remote rural cottage with Simon's new girlfriend, Fiona, played by ‘Daisy Jones & The Six' actress.

Carey will take the role of Ellie and will witness her father's transformation, growing closer to Waterhouse, whose character is Fiona. This sets off a chain of terrifying events involving the Washerwoman, a Celtic mythological figure.

Walk With Me promises to be a dark and suspenseful exploration of family dynamics and the lengths one would go to protect loved ones. Director Jonny Blair brings his talent to this thrilling debut. HanWay Films CEO Gabrielle Stewart described it as a film that skillfully taps into the emotional turmoil triggered by the presence of a new stepmother in a teenage girl's life. But, intensified by the presence of a frightening mythological creature.

The new thriller film's team is also excited to have the acting prowess of stars from ‘House of the Dragon' and ‘Daisy Jones & The Six.'