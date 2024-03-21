The Big 12 finalists are gearing up for the big dance. Following Houston basketball's upset loss during the Big 12 finals, the team now moves on to its first-round March Madness game against Longwood basketball on Friday. And ahead of the matchup, the injury-depleted Cougars are receiving a pair of updates that would get any Houston fan excited. First up would be J'Wan Roberts.
The forward bruised his shin during Houston's semi final outing against Texas Tech basketball last Friday. Asked about his ordeal heading into the first-round clash, Roberts made it clear that he wants to be on the court.
“(I'm) not planning on missing any games,” Roberts said, per Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte.
While this is a good sign for Houston, more depth may even be available against Longwood. Ramon Walker, who suffered a torn meniscus last month, was seen practicing with the team recently. Per insider Jon Rothstein, the guard has a “chance” to play on Friday if cleared by the team trainer. (practice clip via KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson)
The Houston Cougars could be getting back some much needed depth soon.
Forward Ramon Walker was back practicing with the team ahead of Houston’s first round match up against Longwood @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/dBVTUpHfxW
— Chancellor Johnson (@KPRC2Chancellor) March 21, 2024
Houston basketball is still strong on paper, but the recent concern surrounding the Cougars is their depleted lineup. Along with Roberts and Walker, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler are also unavailable because of injuries. Arceneaux was ruled out with a torn Achilles in December while Tugler broke a bone in his foot at the start of the month.
Can the number-one ranked team in America weather the storm? That remains to be seen.
