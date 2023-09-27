Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera is eagerly anticipating the U.S. Open Cup final clash with Inter Miami, seeing it as an exciting opportunity to go up against one of the world's best players, Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL.

While there have been doubts about Messi's fitness due to his absence from training, Dynamo's head coach, Ben Olsen, expects the Argentine superstar to be involved in the final. Messi has made a significant impact since joining Inter Miami, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in just 12 games.

Herrera acknowledged the challenge ahead, emphasizing the need for his team to maintain focus and concentration throughout the match. He stated, “We know that it is going to be a very difficult match that is going to require us to be one hundred percent and concentrated for more than ninety minutes.”

Despite the formidable opposition, Herrera and his teammates are highly motivated and confident that they can achieve something significant in the U.S. Open Cup. He also acknowledged the strength of Inter Miami, both on the field with Messi and on the bench under coach Tata Martino.

For Herrera and the Dynamo, the prospect of facing Lionel Messi serves as an extra source of motivation as they aim to secure victory in the U.S. Open Cup final. The encounter between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo is set to take place at the DRV PNK Stadium, promising an exciting showdown between two talented teams.