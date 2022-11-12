Published November 12, 2022

By Ben Cooper · 3 min read

With a Houston Texans Week 10 game scheduled against the New York Giants, many eyes will be on the Texans. Ahead of this game, we’ll be making our Texans Week 10 predictions.

Houston is in the midst of a rebuild and sits at 1-6-1 on the season. They have lost three straight games. The Texans will be picking toward the top of the draft as they rebuild. They had a problem with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who hoped to be traded at the deadline to a contending team. However, he was not moved and will return to action this week to take on the Giants.

New York has been a surprising team, as they sit at 6-2, shocking many fans. The Giants will be a tough test for the Texans, as they have proven to be a high-quality team. New York is well-rounded, and first-year head coach Brian Daboll has done a tremendous job.

With that said, let’s move on to our Texans Week 10 predictions.

3. Texans lose their fourth straight

While fans don’t like to see their team lose, Houston does not have the roster to win many games. They may pull off some upsets here and there, but they aren’t going to win at a consistent level. Although the Texans may lose this game, it’s all about building a foundation and growing their young core.

Houston should give the Giants a fight, but ultimately, the Giants’ firepower will be too tough for the Texans to handle.

2. Brandin Cooks gets a touchdown

Brandin Cooks was obviously annoyed at the deadline, as he did not get moved. On the season, Cooks has hauled in 32 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown. His biggest attribute is his speed, which makes him an elite deep threat in the NFL.

He is coming off back-to-back seasons where he finished with over 1,000 yards for the Texans. Cooks is an extremely talented receiver, but Houston doesn’t possess a high-powered offense. This leaves the defense to keen on Cooks in the passing attack. The Texans also do not have a great quarterback, as second-year QB Davis Mills has performed at a decent level but nothing special.

He has thrown for 1,656 yards on the season, completing 62.8 percent of his passes for ten touchdowns and eight interceptions. Not having an elite QB makes a difference in the performance of receivers, but Cooks should be able to capitalize as he proves how great of a player he is.

1. Dameon Pierce goes off

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has had a great campaign and has been a bright spot for the Texans. He looks like he will be a strong piece that Houston can build on for their young core. This season, he has rushed for 678 yards and three touchdowns on 148 rushing attempts.

He has also contributed a little bit in the receiving game, with 20 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. He has been an integral part of their offense, leaning on him to produce heavily and at a high level. Pierce has shown up for Houston, and his production should continue to show up against the Giants.

While the Texans may not come away with the win, seeing young players perform at a high level and compete can build the foundation for a quality team over the next few years.