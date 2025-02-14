ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These are two of the best teams in the Big 12, and the winner of this game has the inside track to win the conference. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-Arizona prediction and pick.

Houston is 20-4 this season and won three straight. They have notable wins against BYU, West Virginia, Kansas, and Baylor. They have also suffered significant losses against Auburn, Alabama, San Diego State, and Texas Tech. L.J. Cryer is the best player on this team and has been a steady force for a Houston team that could get the inside track to the Big 12 with a win here.

Arizona is 17-7 and needs a win to bounce back. They have notable wins against Cincinnati, West Virginia, Baylor, Iowa State, BYU, and Texas Tech. They have had significant losses in Wisconsin, Duke, UCLA, and Texas Tech. Cale Love has been the best player for the Wildcats out of the backcourt. Love needs a giant game for Arizona to get back in the Big 12 hunt.

Here are the Houston-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Arizona Odds

Houston: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -114

Arizona: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch Houston vs. Arizona

Time: 2 pm ET/11 am PT

TV: ESPN

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston has been efficient on offense, and they aren't trying to be extremely impressive. They score 75.8 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 46.1%, and a three-point percentage of 39.4%. KenPom ranks this offense 6th in efficiency, with a 124.9 rating, and then they are ranked near the bottom in adjusted tempo, ranking 360th.

Four Houston players are averaging over double digits this season, and L.J. Cryer is the scoring leader, averaging 14.3 points per game. Emanuel Sharp is next, averaging 12.3 points per game.

Milos Uzan also leads the team in assists, with 5.1 per game, but the team averages 13.2 assists per game overall. The entire point of the Cougars' offense is efficiency and a slowed-down tempo. This game will be a massive challenge on the road in Tucson against the highest-scoring offense in the Big 12. The Wildcats have the fast-paced offense to bother Houston.

Houston's defense has been elite this year and is the best unit in the Big 12. They allow 57.3 points per game, 38.2% from the field and 31.9% from behind the arc. They are 4th in KenPom in adjusted defense and have a rating of 90.4.

Down low, the frontcourt has been okay at best, led by J'Wan Roberts. Roberts leads the team in rebounds with 6.5 per game. Two players also average at least one block, with Joseph Tugler being the leader with 2.2 per game.

Finally, the Cougars have proven to have an excellent perimeter defense. Five Cougars average at least one steal, and Sharp leads the team with 1.3 per game. There's an argument to be made that this defense is the best unit in the game, but this is a strength-on-strength matchup because this Arizona offense is one of the best in the country.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona started slow but has quickly become one of the best offenses in the country. They score 82.3 points per game, have a field-goal percentage of 47.4%, and a three-point percentage of 31.8%. KenPom also has this offense in the top 20 with a 120.6 rating.

Three Wildcats are averaging more than double digits, and Caleb Love is the best scorer on the team, averaging 15.8 points per game. Regarding ball movement, they are a top-30 offense, averaging 17 per game, and the leader is Jaden Bradley, averaging 3.8 per game.

The Wildcats go as this backcourt goes between Bradley and Love. Tommy Lloyd's team's offense is its calling card, and its physicality has been immense this season. This is a tough matchup against the Houston defense, but with the game at home, expect this offense to do enough.

Arizona's defense has been a solid unit this season and is excelling due to their physicality. They allow 69.8 points per game, 40.2% from the field, and 31.6% from behind the arc. This defense is ranked higher than the offense on KenPom, ranking in the top 15, with a 95.1 rating.

Tobe Awaka has been a beast down low and the most consistent rebounder, leading the team with 7.3 per game. Then, both KJ Lewis and Henris Veesar are tied for the team lead in blocks at 0.7 per game.

The Wildcats' perimeter defense has been solid, too. Four players average at least one steal, with Jaden Bradley leading the team with 2.1. The Wildcats made a point to get tougher on defense, and so far, things have been trending in that direction. This defense has a tough matchup but can succeed against a slower offense at home.

Final Houston-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Houston is the most consistent team in the Big 12, but in this matchup, Arizona wins. The Wildcats have the offense to score on anyone, an improved defense, and a go-to scorer in Caleb Love. Arizona covers and wins outright at home, making the Big 12 race even more interesting.

Final Houston-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona +1.5 (-115)