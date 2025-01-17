ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Houston looks to stay undefeated in Big 12 play as they visit UCF. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-UCF prediction and pick.

Houston comes into the game at 13-3 on the year. They started the year at just 4-3, with losses to Auburn, Alabama, and San Diego State. Still, they have been dominant since then, winning nine straight games, including going 5-0 in conference play. Furthermore, they have won every have by over ten points. The closest game has been a 13-point win over Oklahoma State on the road. Last time out, they faced West Virginia. It was a three-point game in the second half before Houston went on a 16-1 run. They would win the game 70-54.

Meanwhile, UCF is 12-4 on the year, but just 3-2 in conference play. They would start 4-0 with a win over Texas A&M, before losing back-to-back games to Wisconsin and LSU. From there, they would win six straight before falling to Kansas. After a win over Colorado, they would lose to Arizona before facing Arizona State in their last game. It was a one-point game with 2:29 left to play, but UCF would go on an 8-3 run to end the game and win it 95-89.

Here are the Houston-UCF College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Houston-UCF Odds

Houston: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -750

UCF: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch Houston vs. UCF

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked third in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Houston has been dominant on defense this year. They are first in opponent points per game, and second in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are fourth in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

L.J. Cryer is the leading scorer for Houston this year. He is scoring 14.3 points per game while adding 1.9 assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Emanuel Sharp, who leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Further, Sharp is scoring 14.1 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Rounding out the backcourt is Milo Uzan, who leads the team in assists. Uzan has 4.8 assists per game while adding 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, J'Wan Roberts leads the way. He leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.8 points, with 1.3 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Joseph Tugler. Tugler is scoring just 5.9 points per game but adds 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game this year.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF is ranked 71st in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 62nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 98th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. UCF has been stronger on the offensive end of the court. They are 56th in the nation in points per game, while also getting to the line well. UCF is 11th in the nation in free throws made per game. They have also started games strong, sitting 35th in the nation in first-half points this year.

Keyshawn Hall leads UCF in scoring and rebounds this year. He comes in with 17.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds. Further, Hall adds 2.5 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Darius Johnson, who leads the team in assists and steals. Johnson comes in with 4.1 assists per game while adding 2.8 steals per game this year. Further, he scored 15.1 points per game while also having 3.8 rebounds. The backcourt is rounded out by Jordan Ivy-Curry. Ivy-Curry is scoring 14.3 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Moustapha Thiam leads the way. He leads the team with 2.5 blocks per game, while also scoring 7.6 points and adding 5.1 rebounds this year.

Final Houston-UCF Prediction & Pick

While Houston is great on defense, their offense may be the difference in this one. Houston is 100th in the nation in points per game while sitting 74th in effective field goal percentage. UCF is 292nd in opponent points per game while sitting 188th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, turnovers will play a factor in this one. Houston is fourth in the nation in turnovers per game and 43rd in opponent turnovers. UCF is 221st in turnovers per game this year. Finally, there is the rebounding battle. Houston is eighth in offensive rebounding percentage, while UCF is 284th in defensive rebounding percentage. This will give Houston plenty of extra opportunities, and they will cover.

Final Houston-UCF Prediction & Pick: Houston -11.5 (-110)