If recent rumors are to be believed, MJF is due to return to AEW “somewhat soon.” It is a very interesting time for the company, who are in the news for reasons outside of the squared circle.

Fans have long-awaited the return of the Salt of the Earth. His last appearance come on the June 1st episode of Dynamite. MJF cut a scathing “pipebomb” in which he aired his frustrations with the company.

He lashed out at the fans for being fake with their opinions. He ranted about the enormous expectations placed on him that were not placed elsewhere. The Salt of the Earth begged to be fired before calling Tony Khan “a f***ing mark.”

As if this wasn’t explosive enough, the entire thing took place in front of important executives from Warner Bros. Discovery, who own TBS and TNT. MJF noted their presence during his promo.

Following the scathing promo, the Salt of the Earth has not been seen on AEW. Furthermore, the company has acted as if MJF never existed. AEW moved on like nothing even happened.

With All Out quickly approaching, let’s look at how the company should bring back one of its top stars.

How AEW, Tony Khan should bring back MJF

MJF: Good or Bad

MJF is someone you really could slot in anywhere and he would make it work. However, he is so good that putting him lower on the card feels like underutilizing him. You have to use him further up the card.

AEW has two options in that regard. But first, they need to decide if he’s to return as a babyface or a heel. If he’s coming back as the detestable heel we saw prior to his absence, a potential feud with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley makes a lot of sense.

MJF and Moxley had a match for the title during Moxley’s first run with the championship. The feud could build on MJF’s pipebomb from June this time.

While he has been with AEW virtually since day one, Moxley is an ex-WWE guy. He is also the only two-time AEW World Champion in the company’s history. And with the exception of “Hangman” Adam Page, every wrestler to hold the company’s top prize made their name in WWE.

MJF’s motivation in going after Moxley could be to take the AEW title away from ex-WWE guys. The AEW title needs to be in the hands of a pillar of the company, not someone looking to steal its shine.

If AEW decides to capitalize on the crowd’s likely desire to cheer MJF, they could go back to the CM Punk feud with the roles reversed. The company seems close to pulling the trigger on a CM Punk heel turn, with the former World Champion accepting that he actually is the bad guy.

MJF’s motivation here could simply be that he was right. He was right about CM Punk being this monster, this terrible person. And now that Punk is fully embracing that, MJF regrets not killing the beast before it unleashed. Remember, Punk beat MJF in their last match back at the Revolution pay-per-view.

If All Out, how?

AEW is running three shows in Chicago leading into All Out. It’s rather unimaginable that MJF’s return occurs before the pay-per-view, leaving the September 4th event as the likely destination for when he returns.

That begs the question of how AEW should bring back the Salt of the Earth. This is a difficult question to answer, but here is one possibility.

AEW is holding a Casino Ladder Match at All Out, with the winner receiving a future AEW World Championship shot. Many speculate the Joker in this match could be MJF, but it shouldn’t be.

MJF should not return to the company with the pomp and circumstance of a typical entrance. You cannot have MJF the way other wrestlers do.

MJF’s last moments on AEW TV prior to any potential return were chaotic. He was an agent of chaos, taking shots at the roster and begging to be fired. The Salt of the Earth should return as an agent of chaos.

If you want him in the ladder match, have him attack the Joker. That turns the entire match on its head. And the competitors in the match will certainly be caught off guard.

However, a more impactful return could come in the main event. Moxley does not have an opponent at the time of this writing. He certainly will have one before September 4th, so MJF probably won’t slot into the World Championship picture immediately.

However, he could turn up during the main event, and attack both competitors. If you want, make Moxley’s challenger another ex-WWE guy, and play into MJF’s grudge.

Let the match play out, and have MJF come out and attack him and the challenger. The final image of All Out 2022 should be MJF standing tall with the AEW Championship raised above his head. A chaotic image to end a chaotic show.

At the end of the day, time will tell if MJF returns, let alone how AEW will do it. We will just have to wait until the All Out pay-per-view to see how it all unfolds.