Anthony Joshua's reaction to Robert Helenius' failed drug test has been revealed by his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua made it two wins in a row after knocking out Helenius in the seventh round of their London headliner earlier this month. However, it was revealed last week that Helenius had tested positive for a banned substance stemming from a pre-fight drug test.

There was a great dash of irony given that Helenius only stepped in on short notice to fight Joshua because the latter's original opponent in Dillian Whyte had an adverse finding in his drug test leading up to the fight.

And while providing a general update on the Matchroom Boxing channel (via Mirror), Hearn revealed a text from Joshua with his statement reacting to the news.

“Thank you for the extra attention you take making sure all fighters are brought to the light [who are doping]. Without Matchroom Sport these things are being overlooked.”

It's not the first time Joshua's opponent has failed a drug test — Helenius now joins the likes of Whyte and Jarrell Miller — and going by his history, it may not be the last either.

Helenius, however, has claimed his innocence.

“I want to say something very clear in my own words right now with absolutely no exception. I did not use any performance enhancement now or ever. I have been tested my entire career,” Helenius stated.

“I was just told that I tested positive for the presence of a non-steroid substance in my system and I wanted to send an immediate direct message to Anthony Joshua and boxing fans that I didn't cheat and never would. I volunteer to work with VADA and the BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control) to do whatever it takes to clear my name.”