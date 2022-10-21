‘How could you not want to play here’: Christian McCaffrey sounds off on playing for 49ers

Following the blockbuster trade that landed him with the San Francisco 49ers, star running back Christian McCaffrey has now had his first press conference with his new team.

During the press conference. McCaffrey spoke about how excited he was to join the 49ers.

Via 49ers beat writer Jake Hutchinson McCaffrey stated:

Christian McCaffrey on joining 49ers: “Extremely fired up… Can’t express how happy I am to be here.” pic.twitter.com/WpEZeqctcm — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) October 21, 2022

“The thing I’m most excited about is just getting into the locker room, getting to meet the guys. But how could you not want to play here as an offensive weapon? I’m extremely fired up, obviously have a little bit of a history with coach Shanahan. Just can’t express how happy I am to be here.”

Christian McCaffrey went on to explain just when he heard the news about his trade.

Via 49ers NFL Reporter Cam Inman:

“I found out 5 seconds before you guys found out and I was ecstatic.”

With McCaffrey joining the 49ers offense, expectations will be sky high for this unit.

Led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers currently sit at 3-3 over the first six games. Their season has been heavily impacted by crucial injuries on both sides of the ball. Second year quarterback, and original QB1 Trey Lance was lost for the season due to a fractured ankle.

McCaffrey himself is in the midst of another huge season. Through the first six games, he has recorded 670 yards from scrimmage on 118 total touches. His sage has come through both the air and the ground. He has rushed for 393 yards, and has added 33 receptions for 277 receiving yards. McCaffrey has also reached the end zone three times.

With head coach Kyle Shanahan leading the charge, the 49ers will have big plans for McCaffrey. They could even manage to take his game to an even higher level than it has in the past.