Now that Kim Kardashian is getting older, she doesn't want to be in the spotlight as much. In her first TIME cover story, The Kardashians star shared about her life and business. She even answered if she would ever go nude in her 50s and how far she would go to stay looking young, per People.

Kim Kardashian admitted for TIME 100 Most Influential Companies, for her SKIMS company, that there might be a “time stamp” on her age, her relevance, and posing in her underwear. “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she said, admitting she wanted to cut back on her appearances in campaigns.

Of course, she added, “We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We're not going to go out not trying.”

The Kardashians star was named one of the publications most influential people in 2015 as well. But now, the SKIMS mogul is fully invested in her business. Kardashian is not only the creative director of SKIMS, but is oftentimes a fit model who spends hours trying on the pieces; in total she's probably tried on 7,000 pieces.

“I always like to see it on myself,” she said. “I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops.”

But Kardashian has come a long way in her business. She admitted feeling lost before, but now she's found her way: “At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time,” she said.