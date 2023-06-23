Jason Mraz has dealt with a lot recently. What saved him was writing and recording his new album Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. Afterwards, he sat down to talk about the hardships that he dealt with, and how he grew from those experiences.

“It's an album about time where I'm can look back at 25 years as a professional musician and say, ‘Wow, I can't believe I've managed to sustain myself by performing my little magic trick over and over again,'” Mraz told People. “And then, ‘What does the future hold for me?' So the album is also looking back and forward in that place of wonder and gratitude.”

He continued, “The album title is about life. Life's mystical, magical, rhythmical, radical ride. That's what life is. And I prefer to look at it that way because I wanna enjoy the ride.”

That ride wasn't always easy. Ten days into recording, “great jazz drummer” and “champion of music,” his stepfather died. Not much later, his mom was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. After that diagnosis, the singer-songwriter spent time between California and Virginia to take care of his mom.

“Being able to make the record through that process was one of the ways I could continue to hopefully gift my mom some joy,” he said. “[It was] not an easy process.”

As for his album, Jason Mraz talked about how he's not as young as he used to be. “I'm clinging to my youth and trying to bring it all with me because I don't wanna grow up. But then I'm also excited about being older and wiser, being more content, being complete or learning how to get complete with things I've done in my past.”