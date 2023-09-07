Kourtney Kardashian does not have to go through this alone. Her family is showing up for her privately as she was recently hospitalized for emergency fetal surgery for her unborn son with Travis Barker.

“The Kardashians are used to putting most of their lives out there in the public eye. However, there are certain times when things are far more personal such as this situation,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kourtney’s entire family has been around her and Travis, supporting them in every way they can.”

While some members of the Kardashian/Jenner tribe have showed Kourtney support via social media, other members of the family have decided to show up for her offline.

“They’re so grateful she’s OK and that she has an amazing husband who hasn’t left her side,” the source adds.

Travis left his show last week for a “urgent family emergency” that we now know had to do with Kourtney. Prior to it being confirmed, Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler made it clear that the emergency did not have to do with the children they share together which are: son Landon, 19 and daughter Alabama, 17. Barker is also the stepfather of Moakler's older daughter Atania who is 24.

Moakler told US Weekly at the time, “I have no clue [what is going on with Travis]. I am not part of his family. I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever’s involved positive thoughts and prayers.”

Moakler also spoke to TMZ saying, “I’m just praying that his immediate family and Kourtney [Kardashian] and the baby and everyone is safe and OK and I’ll be sending my prayers.”

Kourtney Kardashian broke her silence on the emergency hospital visit on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3LtWxPtKe/

Travis Barker also took to social media on Wednesday to thank everyone for their support.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Travis tweeted.