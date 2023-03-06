How long does it take to beat Koei Tecmo’s and Team Ninja’s latest souls-like game, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action-adventure role-playing game with souls-like elements, serving as a spiritual successor to Team Ninja’s Nioh, and to some extent, Strangers of Paradise. While Nioh was set in medieval Japan, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, on the other hand, is set in Ancient China, during the turbulent Three Kingdoms Period. Koei Tecmo fans will then be able to recognize familiar historical characters like Lu Bu, Liu Bei, and Sun Jian, who all appear in this fantastical version of Ancient China.

It will take the average player about 25 hours to complete its main campaign. The game does offer side stories, allowing players to follow other story beats and grind better gear, skills, and abilities, which would about 10 more hours of content to complete. However, a completionist run would take much longer, thanks to the game’s random drop nature for its boss fights. Hence, if one would like to receive all possible equipment in the game, playing through possibly multiple New Game+ runs, could potentially add anywhere between 25-50 hours of gameplay. It’s worth noting, though, that to complete all achievements, playing through a New Game+ run would not be required if the player completes all of the side content before wrapping up their first playthrough.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and is currently available free to play through Game Pass. A demo is also available for people to try out, which will have players go through the game’s first two stages. Currently, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have been mum on DLC plans, but we imagine that there will be coming out eventually if we are to base on Team Ninja’s previous souls-like games.