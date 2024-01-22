Vincent D'Onofrio, thanks to new technology, will play Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the MCU for as long as they'll have him.

Vincent D'Onofrio is the MCU's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. And he seems keen to do it indefinitely. And only one thing would have held him back. Luckily, accommodations have been made.

Vincent D'Onofrio the MCU's Kingpin indefinitely?

Speaking to ComicBook.Com about Echo, D'Onofrio revealed he'll keep playing Kingpin until they don't want him to. The only thing that would have changed that was if he had to put on weight for the role. Luckily, new muscle suit technology allows D'Onofrio to play the part without adding on the weight.

“The only thing that could have held me back would be if I just had to keep on putting on all that weight and keep it on,” he confessed. “And so I don't have to do that anymore, so I'm in the best shape I've been in a long time.

“I love these new kinds of ways that they actually construct the muscle fat suits that I have to wear. I think they finally work and feel right and look good,” D'Onofrio continued. “That helps a lot because it's not the healthiest thing in the world to keep putting weight on and taking it off again. So yeah, I mean, as long as the powers that be will have me, I can't see not playing this part, it's so much fun.”

Starting in 2015, D'Onofrio has held down the role of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. He first starred in Netflix's Daredevil series. Since then, he was introduced into the MCU in Hawkeye and now stars in Echo, the latest Disney+ series.

Vincent D'Onofrio is an acclaimed actor known for his roles in Full Metal Jacket and the Men in Black series. He's also starred in Dumb Money, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Lift.