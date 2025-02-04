Trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers might haunt Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison for the rest of his career. The deal, finalized just after midnight on the East Coast, sent Doncic to the Lakers in a three-team trade that landed Dallas 31-year-old Anthony Davis, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a few other pieces. On paper, it’s a baffling move. Doncic, only 25, is a generational talent. Despite the looming super-max contract that likely spurred the trade, letting go of a player of Doncic’s caliber feels shortsighted, Outkick reports. The Lakers, meanwhile, appear to be positioning themselves for life after LeBron James, whose retirement could be imminent as he approaches 40.

Davis, a 10-time All-Star, remains an elite player when healthy. However, his injury history and advancing age make this trade a head-scratcher for the Mavericks. It’s rare to see a franchise willingly part ways with a cornerstone player in his prime. Yet, as questionable as this decision seems, it might not even be the most embarrassing misstep in Harrison’s career.

The Missed Opportunity with Steph Curry

Before his time in the NBA front office, Harrison served as an executive at Nike, where he played a pivotal role in one of the company’s most infamous blunders. In 2013, he was responsible for pitching then-rising star Steph Curry to remain with Nike. The meeting, however, turned into a disaster. According to ESPN’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss, the presentation was riddled with mistakes, starting with a Nike official mispronouncing Curry’s name as “Steph-on.” The error went uncorrected, setting a tone of negligence.

Things worsened when a presentation slide mistakenly featured Kevin Durant’s name, suggesting recycled materials and a lack of genuine effort. Curry’s father, Dell, admitted he tuned out after that, later advising his son, “Don’t be afraid to try something new.” That “something new” turned out to be Under Armour, a decision that became a marketing coup for the company. Curry not only elevated Under Armour’s status but also launched his own Curry Brand, solidifying his influence beyond the basketball court.

In retrospect, both the Doncic trade and the Curry pitch reflect a pattern: Harrison's tendency to undervalue generational talent at critical moments. Whether it's the boardroom or the front office, these miscalculations have left a lasting mark on his career.