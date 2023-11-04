Less than a week after acquiring Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears second-year general manager Ryan Poles was able to lock the 27-year-old edge rusher to a long, lucrative extension that will presumably keep him in Chicago for the next half decade. A rare W in the Windy City this season.

Montez Sweat joins the recently extended Andrew Billings on a Bears defensive front that has helped Chicago reach the halfway mark of the season as the NFL's best run defense. Where they drastically need help is rushing the passer. Sweat has proven to be a complete player who should help on both fronts. According to Pro Football Focus, Montez Sweat is the third-highest graded edge defender against the run this year. Additionally, his 6.5 sacks this season is not far off from the 9.5 sacks the Bears have registered as a whole team this year.

Meanwhile, there is another Chicago Bears defender who is waiting (impatiently) for an extension offer from Ryan Poles.

Oh, hey Jaylon!

Jaylon Johnson has been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2023, finally fulfilling the promise he flashed as a rookie in 2020. Since making it rain following the above pick-six of Brian Hoyer, Johnson made it perfectly clear that he's in search of a contract extension. However, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter, it looks like Johnson may have to wait a while longer.

Though Schefter didn't come right out and say it, he did indicate that with Chicago inking Sweat to a big deal, it leaves the franchise tag open for Ryan Poles and the Bears to use on Jaylon Johnson. One would assume that the recently outspoken Johnson wouldn't be too pleased with this development, but what else is new in Chicago? Despite what head coach Matt Eberflus says, the “culture” in Chicago seems to be crumbling.