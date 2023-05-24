Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is exploring a new venture.

Curry, who is a four-time NBA champion, announced this month Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which will be available soon, according to a story from FoodAndWine.com.

The website said Curry was “intimately involved” in the process while Gentleman’s Cut was produced and that he learned every phase from manufacturing to marketing.

Here is what Curry said in a press release about the whiskey. Via Food and Wine:

“I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut. This rich, complex, and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions and will be a part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family.”

According to Food and Wine, the distilling, aging and bottling of this brand is done by Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, Kentucky. It is made in partnership with John Schwartz, the owner of Amuse Bouche Winery in Napa Valley, California.

As for the price, Gentleman’s Cut will be $79.99 per 750 ml bottle. You can learn more about it here.

Stephen Curry is seen as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. He has transcended basketball with his 3-point shooting, creating an NBA where perimeter play is necessary to win games.

This is a new product for Curry, whose net worth is $100.4 million, according to Forbes. He has a big endorsement deal with Under Armour and signed an extension deal with them that will extend into his retirement.

In 2017, Curry formed a company called ‘SC30,’ which manages his investments, brand partnerships and philanthropic ventures.