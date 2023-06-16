When HBO offered the opportunity for Bridget Everett to star on the show Somebody Somewhere, Everett didn't expect much to come from it. Now, she's a credited writer and producer on the show's second season. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared how similar the show is to her own life and some of the parallels.

When asked how the show helped her work out things in her own life, Bridget Everett responded: “I wouldn’t say I’m working it out, I’m just seeing how it would feel if I did work it out. When my own sister died, my family and I just never talked about it, and it sounds corny but it has been nice to sort of feel her with me on this. It’s a lot of highs and a lot of lows. Life in full color is no f*****g joke.”

However, when the star does lend her life to the plot, it makes the show more real. It's vulnerable. “The times when I bring up the most vulnerable things for me, it is always the most effective for the world of the show. But if you struggle with self-worth, it’s weird to put a bunch of yourself onscreen,” she said. “I do feel like I’m in really safe hands — everyone’s so f*****g nice. I’m always like, why are you being so nice to me? I’m not used to that.”

Somebody Somewhere is a comedy about a woman named Sam struggling to acclimate to her life in her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas following the death of her sister. It's a hilarious show that feels like it's stepped out of real life. It's slowly gained critical acclaim and has a growing audience. It was recently nominated for a Peabody. “We’re a small show, and I’m not chasing any hardware, but I will chase whatever keeps us on the air,” Everett explains. “I can’t imagine ever having this level of success again, so I may as well enjoy it.”