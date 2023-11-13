Not only did Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud launch himself into the NFL's MVP race, he made one bettor a life-changing amount of money

For just a moment, I ask you to imagine winning an amount of money so large that just two-hundred years ago, it would've made you one of the richest human beings alive. Now I know that the “two-hundred years ago” stipulation dampens the impact of the statement, but as Lin-Manuel Miranda taught us, by 1820, inaugural Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton had already established the U.S. Mint, created a National bank, and built the framework of our modern financial system, so it's not like folks back then were still trading animal pelts and bartering for goods. $5.5 million was bonkers money then, and it remains a sizable chunk of change now. And one lucky bettor in Florida managed to secure that bag in one afternoon, thanks to the Houston Texans and their all-the-sudden-an-MVP-candidate rookie quarterback CJ Stroud (h/t David Purdum of ESPN).

The consensus expectation heading into Sunday's game between the surging Cincinnati Bengals and the frisky upstart Houston Texans was that the more seasoned Bengals would bring the Texans back down to earth after their improbable win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Well, as they say, THAT'S WHY THEY PLAY THE GAME!

Not only did the Houston Texans manage to go into the Jungle and walk out with win, they soundly outplayed a Bengals team that was being touted as the NFL's team to beat after consecutive wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. The game was not as close as the final score (30-27) made it out to be. The Texans finished with over 150 more yards of total offense than the Bengals did, won the time of possession battle, were the less-penalized team, and led for the majority of the game.

As for the bet, the game went over 45.5 with Joe Mixon's touchdown run late in the 4th quarter. The two Devin Singletary legs of the parlay were hit early on. Singletary rushed for 150 yards and scored his touchdown midway through the third quarter. The Texans money line, which looked like a safe win halfway through the final quarter, ended up coming down to a last-second Matt Ammendola field goal.