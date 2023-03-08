Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat the Blindfolded Boy. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

How To Beat the Blindfolded Boy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide

Players will face the Blindfolded Boy in the mission “The Crouching Dragon Roars”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Blindfolded Boy Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of the Blindfolded Boy

Dash and Slash The Blindfolded Boy will dash at the player and then perform a sword slash. The player should parry this attack.

Demonic Dash The Blindfolded Boy will glow red, fly, then dash toward the player. The player should parry this attack.

Spectral Swords The Blindfolded Boy will fly up and summon various spectral swords. He will then throw these swords at the player. These swords will follow the player. The player should block or parry these attacks.

Spinning Attack The Blindfolded Boy will fly up and charge his sword. It will have white and black effects on it. He will then dash to the player while spinning his sword. The player can dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Demonic Energy The Blindfolded Boy will glow red and fly while charging a large red orb. He will then throw it at the player. The player can dodge this attack. However, it would be better to parry it so that the orb will return to the Blindfolded Boy and deal Spirit Gauge damage.

Hand of Power The Blindfolded Boy will Glow red and float while extending his hand. He will then dash toward the player. Do not try to block or parry this attack. The player should run away and dodge out of the dash direction.

Earthquake The Blindfolded Boy will float and charge up an attack. Certain parts of the map will start glowing. After a while, large rocks will burst from the ground in the glowing areas. The player should run away from the glowing areas.

Lightning Strike The Blindfolded Boy will float and charge up an attack. Lightning will appear in certain parts of the map. After a while, huge lightning bolts will hit the ground in the marked areas. The player should run away from the lightning.

Poison Clouds The Blindfolded Boy will float and charge up an attack. Green mist will appear in certain parts of the map. After a while, poison clouds will appear in the marked areas. The player should run away from the mist.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

If it wasn’t obvious at first, this fight is very similar to The Embodiment of Demonic Qi. You can think of it as a more compact version of the fight, as well as more fast-paced. Your target is smaller now, and so much faster. As such, the player must maintain their focus in this fight. The attacks are all properly telegraphed, and as such should be easy to dodge or parry. In fact, parry as many attacks as you can, as that will make the fight go even faster. Just make sure to avoid getting hit by the unblockable and unparryable attacks, and you should be good to go.

Blindfolded Boy Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating the Blindfolded Boy

Divine Beast Yinglong and upgrades.

That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat the Blindfolded Boy. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.