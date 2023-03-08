Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Liu Bei. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

How To Beat Liu Bei Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide

Players will face Liu Bei in the mission “Behold the Glaive of Righteousness”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game. Players will be fighting Liu Bei in his Demon form in this fight. You will also be able to fight him in his Human form, however, that fight is optional.

Liu Bei Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Liu Bei

Lightning Orb Liu Bei will float and shoot two orbs at random places in the arena. These orbs will then release rings of electricity that spread outwards. Players must jump over these rings of electricity.

Sword Combo Liu Bei will rush to the player and do a four-hit combo: two slashes side to side, a vertical slash, then a spinning slash. Players can either block these attacks or parry them. Parrying the boss can stop this combo.

Spinning Slash Liu Bei holds both swords on his left side. He then jumps up while spinning his swords. He then descends after a while. Players can dodge this attack, then attack Liu Bei as he descends.

Uppercut Combo Liu Bei holds both swords on his right side. He then performs an uppercut followed by a diving slash. Players can dodge the initial uppercut, the parry the dive. Doing so will deal a huge amount of Spirit Gauge damage.

Lightning Burst Liu Bei glows red and starts to float upwards. He then releases electricity in an AOE around him. Players must move away from Liu Bei as he floats.

Projectile Slash Liu Bei will fly around the Arena before staying in one position. He then proceeds to swing his sword, with each swing shooting off a beam of red energy. Players can parry these beams, which will send them back to Liu Bei. Doing so will deal a huge amount of Spirit Gauge damage.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Liu Bei’s attacks are fast so players will have to take care not to be overwhelmed. As long as the player can avoid the electricity from his attacks, as well as parry his blows, Liu Bei should be fairly easy to take down. Add to that the fact that you will have Guan Yu and Zhang Fei with you, and this fight should be somewhat simple. Of course, don’t get to greedy with your attacks, as you can and will still die in this fight.

Liu Bei Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Liu Bei

Random pieces from the Man of Benevolence Set Man of Benevolence Crown Man of Benevolence Armor Man of Benevolence Gauntlets Man of Benevolence Footwear

Pair Swords of Aspiration

That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Liu Bei. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.