Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Yan Liang and Wen Chou. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Players will face Yan Liang and Wen Chou in the mission “Behold the Glaive of Righteousness”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Yan Liang and Wen Chou Attack Patterns

It is important to note that you will be fighting Yan Liang and Wen Chou at the same time. Not only that, but you must defeat both of them within ten seconds. If you fail to do so, the boss you defeated first will be revived with half their HP bar.

Here are the attack patterns of Yan Liang

Blade Combo Yan Liang will swing his sword three times: first to the left, then to the right, and finally an overhead one. Players can either move to the side or behind Yan Liang after dodging the first swing to not get hit by the swings. They can also dodge through the first two attacks, then parry the last one to deal Spirit Gauge damage.

Sword Smash Yan Liang smashes his sword in front of him after grabbing both ends. Players can dodge this attack. They can also try to parry it.

Chain Slash Yan Liang will jump backward with the sword in his mouth. He will then slash in a wide arc, with the sword range extended by a chain. Players can dodge through or parry the swing, the approach Yan Liang.

Dive Bomb Yan Liang will jump into the air and throw his sword at you before dive-bombing at your location. Players can dodge the first attack and parry the dive bomb to deal huge Spirit Gauge damage.



Here are the attack patterns of Wen Chou.

Hammer Combo Wen Chou will swing his hammer from side to side. He sometimes also does a smash at the end. Players can dodge and parry all attacks in this combo.

Vertical Smash Wen Chou will do an overhead smash with his hammer. He sometimes follows this up with a second smash or follows it up with his hammer combo. Players can dodge this attack. They can also try to parry it.

Hammer Spin Wen Chou spins around with his hammer while approaching you. Players can dodge through the spin and then relocate as Wen Chou cannot change direction.

Hammer Smash Wen Chou will do a heavier overhead smash, then two somersault smashes. Players can stop this combo by parrying the first smash. This will deal huge Spirit Gague damage.



These attacks are shared by the two

Duo Attack Yan Lian will ride Wen Chou. Wen Chou will then spin Yan Lian around using the chain blade. Wen Chou will then throw Yan Lian at the player. The player must stay away while they are spinning. The player can then Parry Yan Liang to deal huge Spirit Gauge damage



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

This is the stereotypical dual-boss battle that is in almost all Soulslike games. Like with most dual-boss battles, this fight has an irritating mechanic, which is the revive mechanic. As such, it is advisable to switch targets between the two bosses throughout the fight, making sure that their HP is around the same level. Then, once they are low enough, take down one boss and then the other.

Yan Liang has fast attacks, so players have to be careful as they might get overwhelmed easily. Wen Chou, on the other hand, has slow but heavy-hitting attacks. It will be easy to parry them, but one wrong move and the player can find themselves on the receiving end of more attacks. While it is suggested to switch targets now and then to focus on one boss at a time, always make sure to know where the other boss is. That way, the player will not be surprised by any surprise attacks.

Yan Liang and Wen Chou Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Yan Liang and Wen Chou

Random Pieces from the Curse Star of Hejian Set Curse Star of Hejian Headband Curse Star of Hejian Armor Curse Star of Hejian Gauntlets Curse Star of Hejian Greaves

Random pieces from the Dread Star of Hejian Set Dread Star of Hejian Helmet Dread Star of Hejian Armor Dread Star of Hejian Gauntlets Dread Star of Hejian Greaves

Drought Demon Blade

Quake Griffin Hammer

That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Yan Liang and Wen Chou. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.