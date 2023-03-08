Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Yuan Shao. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

How To Beat Yuan Shao – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide

Players will face Yuan Shao in the mission “Decisive Battle of Guandu”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game. Players can also fight him again in the mission “Pride of the Yuan Clan”. However, this mission is not required.

Yuan Shao Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Yuan Shao

Ice Blast Yuan Shao will shoo walls of ice at the player. These walls explode after a while. Players can dodge these walls. They can also parry them.

Shield Yuan Shao raises a shield. This shield massively reduces the damage taken. Players can keep attacking the shield to break it. Doing so allows the player to do a Fatal Strike to Yuan Shao.

Ice Burst Yuan Shao will shoot air from himself, which pushes back the player. Players can dodge this attack. Alternatively, they can run away from Yuan Shao as he is doing this.

Ice Dash Yuan Shao will charge forward while releasing ice walls. These explode after a while. Players must dodge the initial dash. They can also parry this dash. After dodging or parrying, the player must then steer clear of the ice walls.

Snake Grab Yuan Shao will prepare the snake on his right hand before swinging it at the player. If hit, the player will receive huge damage. The player must either dodge or parry this attack. Successfully parrying the attack will deal a large amount of Spirit Gague damage.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

When fighting the boss, the player will have to be careful of Yuan Shao’s ice walls, especially since they explode. Keeping your distance from the ice walls that Yuan Shao makes while keeping close to him is a good way to go. However, players must remember that if they stay too close to Yuan Shao, he might do his Ice Burst attack, which will knock you back and deal good damage. Parrying his attacks is important in this fight, as well as breaking his shield when he uses it. This allows the player to deal massive amounts of Spirit Gague damage to Yuan Shao, opening the way for Fatal Strikes that will drain his health quickly.

Yuan Shao Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Yuan Shao

Genera-In-Chief’s Seal

Random pieces from The Leader of Lords set Helmet of The Leader of Lords Armor of The Leader of Lords Gauntlets of The Leader of Lords Greaves of The Leader of Lords

Divine Beast, Xuanwu (if defeated during the “Decisive Battle of Guandu” mission)

Upgrade for Divine Beast, Xuanwi (if defeated during the “Pride of the Yuan Clan” mission)

That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Yuan Shao. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.