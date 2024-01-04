Larian Studios provided a fix to the Baldur's Gate 3 Save File issue on Xbox that some unfortunate players are encountering.

Larian Studios finally gave a way to work around the Baldur’s Gate 3 save file issue plaguing players on Xbox. Here’s the suggested fix for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Save File issue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Save File fix

According to Larian themselves, this problem is on the Microsoft/Xbox side and a more permanent fix will have to come from them. However, they provided a step-by-step workaround by using the Larian cross-save system:

Create a Larian account. Go to the options menu from the main menu. Under gameplay, activate cross-saves, linking your Larian and Xbox accounts. From now on, your last 5 saves will automatically be uploaded to the larian servers. It is important that you do not exit the game before the upload is finished. The upload is finished when the message “Syncing cloud save” is no longer visible. If the firmware bug occurs, you will need to re-activate the cross-save functionality in the options screen. This will give you access to the save games that were successfully uploaded.

“We’re aware that there is a save issue on Xbox that continues to linger throughout the holidays. It occurs when exiting the game after saving. The game thinks the save was successful but due to a firmware issue, the save file is not fully committed to disk yet,” says Larian. “Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on it but obviously during the holidays everyone is working at lower capacity so it may take a while before a proper fix becomes available.”

For players worried that only 5 saves will be uploaded to the cloud, don’t worry. Larian says that they are working on extending the number of save games that get uploaded on top of making the process more streamlined.

“We completely understand that losing progress is frustrating, and unacceptable. We’re doing everything we can to ensure this problem – which we understand is unique – is resolved as quickly as possible, and we’ll keep you up to date with progress,” they concluded.

Unfortunately for Xbox and Microsoft’s side, they have not yet announced a firmware update. It’s understandable, seeing as how we are just coming off of the holiday season.