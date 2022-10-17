How to get 60fps in Gotham Knights on consoles

Here’s our very cheeky guide on how you can get 60fps in Gotham Knights on consoles – on your PS5 and your Xbox Series X.

Here’s how: you can’t.

WB Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights on consoles will run at 30 FPS with no performance/quality mode option pic.twitter.com/blAiNAFwoc — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 15, 2022

Warner Bros. Montreal has confirmed that the game won’t be able to run past 30fps on consoles, even if you have a meaty PlayStation 5 or the powerful Xbox Series X running Gotham Knights. As long as you’re playing on consoles, Gotham Knights will only run on 30fps – with no way of getting 60fps at all.

The news was brought to us by gaming leaker Wario64 who shared a screenshot of an announcement by a Warner Bros. Montreal admin on Discord. The statement reads:

“I know many of you are wondering about the availability of performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles. Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world, it’s not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS. For this reason, our game does not have a performance/quality toggle option and will run 30FPS on consoles.”

This may be a dealbreaker to many players who cannot stand 30FPS on their games. Of course, there’s always the option of playing on PC and having more flexible control over your graphics options, but there will still be a large number of players exclusively gaming on consoles, or had hoped to play the game on their console.

This is definitely odd given how Triple-A games have always had the options between performance/quality toggles nowadays, and it has been considered to be an essential accessibility setting. WB Games Montreal did give a specific example and reason on why they need to implement this limitation on consoles – that being the untethered co-op experience – so that feature better be worth the trade-off. But even if it is, we’re already seeing a lot of fans no longer even giving the game a chance for Gotham Knights to win them back with its gameplay – as there would definitely be skipping the game now with this revelation.