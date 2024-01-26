Fortunately, the game offers players several ways in which to get them.

Knowing how to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld will help players craft more valuable items throughout their adventure. Fortunately, the game offers players several ways in which to get them. Therefore, we created a guide of all currently known ways to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld.

How Do You Get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld?

The following methods have been known to help players get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld:

Alpha Pals – Capture or Defeat To Get 1-3 Ancient Civilization Parts

Alpha Pals, otherwise known as Boss Pals, are relatively easy to find, as they're marked on your map as soon you near in on their location. In fact, you can encounter of a couple of these boss pals early in the game, including a Mammorest and a Chillet. However, we recommend bringing some powerful pals along with you when taking on any of these Alpha Pals. These boss pals come equipped with large amounts of HP to tank your attacks.

Currently, Palworld offers over 40 Alpha Pals at launch. Additionally, these bosses do respawn about every 20 minutes, though sometimes we don't see them respawn until much later. Nevertheless, these Pals don't require you to enter any dungeons or search for any Lucky Pals.

Dungeon Bosses – Capture or Defeat To Get 1-3 Ancient Civilization Parts

Dungeon Bosses, like Alpha Pals, also come equipped with large amounts of HP. Additionally, finding them in a Dungeon sometimes takes a bit longer than you'd like. Furthermore, even finding some dungeons takes some time. However, this option does allow players to earn Ancient Civilization parts while discovering new Pals.

However, another caveat to Dungeons is that, like Alpha Pals, they have a cooldown. Therefore, you won't be able to leave and re-enter just to fight the same boss. If you know the location of several dungeons, you could definitely rotate between them to pass the cooldown timer. Like Alpha Pals, make sure to bring a team of powerful Pals, and plenty of Pal Spheres if you want to catch them.

Lucky Pals – Capture or Defeat To Get 1-3 Ancient Civilization Parts

Lastly, Lucky Pals, which are extremely rare to encounter, offer Ancient Civilization Parts. These Pals can be found throughout the world, though finding them is more difficult than finding dungeons or Alpha Pals. Therefore, we don't really recommend focusing solely on searching for these creatures.

However, if you do encounter a Lucky Pal, try your best to catch it. Between the better stats it has, and the Ancient Civilization Parts you receive, catching them offers the best of both worlds. To find Lucky Pals, some users recommend looking from higher places on the map. You can identify a Lucky Pal by their slightly larger size and glow around their body.

Overall, that includes all currently known methods to receiving more Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld. We hope this guide helped you earn enough to build some extremely valuable items.

What Do Ancient Civilization Parts Do?

Players can use Ancient Civilization Parts to craft certain technologies. For example, some of the technologies include the Grappling Gun, which makes traversing the map much easier. Additionally, Ancient Civilization Parts can be used to unlock the Pal Essence Condenser Technology. This machine allows you to combine Pals to create an even more powerful one.

