NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is offering players a Free Pink Diamond Joel Embiid (95 OVR) after his monstrous 70-point performance against the Spurs last night. Overall, Embiid helped the Sixers beat the Spurs 133-123 and held off rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Therefore, NBA 2K24 celebrated his performance by allowing the players a chance to unlock a Pink Diamond MyTEAM player item of the Sixers superstar.

How Do You Get A Free Pink Diamond Joel Embiid In NBA 2K24?

In honor of his historic performance last night, Pink Diamond Joel Embiid is available via Agendas starting today! 🔥 Score 70 points in a game with any player in any game mode in MyTEAM. Available for 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/DO2dDuRCFn — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) January 23, 2024

To get a free Pink Diamond Joel Embiid Player Item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, players must score 70 points in a game in any game mode in MyTEAM. Overall, the challenge is available for three weeks, giving you until Tuesday, February 13th to earn him.

Overall, this challenge definitely takes time to complete, and will require you to pick one player you want to score 70. We recommend choosing your highest rated center, or best 3-pt shooter. With a great center, you can just pass it inside and let him score from inside. However, if you feel pretty good shooting for three, use your best three-point shooters.

Additionally, avoid modes like Triple Threat which issue a point cap. Overall, you want to select any MyTEAM mode that offers full periods and no score limits. Once completed, you earn a 96 OVR Pink Diamond Joel Embiid.

The 2023 MVP continues to dominate this year, leading the league in Points per game (36.1), while also ranking in 5th in rebounds (11.6). However, he received a Pink Diamond item for his 70-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs. Additionally, Embiid finished the game with 18 rebounds, five assists, and a steal in the 133-123 affair. He and the Sixers managed to hold off rising rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Honestly, Embiid builds his case more and more every day for a 99 OVR rating in the game. However, he needs to make a big splash in the playoffs, an area the Sixers haven't shined in for years. Nevertheless, Joel Embiid carries the skill set to carry his team into the playoffs and beyond.

