NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is offering players a chance to receive a Free Pink Diamond Roy Hibbert (95 OVR). Instead of paying for MyTEAM items with precious VC, this event offers players a chance to receive just by completing it. However, the reward is only available to those ready for the challenge. Overall, it makes for a great in-game opportunity to receive free items.

How Do You Get A Free Pink Diamond Roy Hibbert In NBA 2K24?

To receive a Pink Diamond Roy Hibbert, players must win seven Triple Threat Online Games in a row. Overall, this makes for one of the tougher challenges to receive a Pink Diamond Player Item. Unlike Chet Holmgren, who just required 200 blocks in any MyTEAM mode, this Gauntlet requires you to play TTO.

Therefore, to win this challenge, make sure to bring your best team of three and shoot your shot. While difficult to accomplish, it makes sense, given the rarity of the player as well as its OVR. However, seven games might seem too steep for those who don't play 2K all the time.

Triple Threat lets players choose three cards from their collection for a 3V3 matchup to 21. However, players must win by two points. While the mode does offer a single player version, you must play the online version of the mode to receive Roy Hibbert in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM. Additionally, Triple Threat does offer an online co-op version, too.

The player item reward for completion is Roy Hibbert, a two-time former NBA All-Star, known for his tenure with the Pacers. Overall, Hibbert played 10 seasons in the league before moving on to become a player development coach for the 76ers. In general, Hibbert enjoyed a solid career in the NBA. Not many professionals remain in the league for 10 years. Additionally. Hibbert's work in Philly helps him remain in the league and working on something he loves.

