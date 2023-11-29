Thanks to a 1-year partnership with Twitch and Blizzard, Amazon Prime members can get a free Tabard just by logging in.

World of Warcraft players looking to update their wardrobe can pick up a free Tabard of Fury for a limited time only. Thanks to a 1-year partnership with Twitch and Blizzard, Amazon Prime members can get a free Tabard just by logging in. The tabard is just the latest in free items players get thanks to the partnership, which adds cosmetic items over time. So, how do you get the Tabard of Fury for free in World of Warcraft?

Tabard Of Fury Is World of Warcraft' Prime Gaming Reward For December, 2023

Previously available from the WoW Trading Card Game, the Tabard of Fury is this month's #Dragonflight Amazon Prime Loot Gaming reward – free to all Prime Gaming members between November 28th and December 26th!https://t.co/IdTNOElEmV pic.twitter.com/9uQmgeJ4iL — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) November 28, 2023

From November 28th, to December 26th, World of Warcraft players can get a free Tabard of Fury as this month's Amazon Prime Loot Gaming reward.

Therefore, make sure to connect your Battle.net account and your Amazon account to get the reward. However, your membership with Amazon Prime must be active to receive the reward. So, technically the reward isn't free. Nevertheless, it provides a nice free item for people who play WoW and use Amazon Prime.

The free reward is thanks to a partnership from Blizzard and Twitch to release free cosmetics for each month of the year. The monthly prime gaming rewards provide a nice dose of free items for players to keep them coming back to the game. Overall, we got the chance to receive items such as a tabard of brilliance and more.

The Tabard of Fury originally comes from the World of Warcraft TCG loot card game. Fortunately, it automatically gets added into your collection upon logging into the game. However, your Battle.net and Amazon account must be linked.

The last Prime Gaming Promotion for World of Warcraft included the Armored Bloodwing mount. Overall, it seems you get some pretty solid items just for being a member of both services.

And that wraps it up for this. We wonder what other free content Blizzard might put in the game to entice more people to play their game. World of Warcraft slowly approaches 20 years of existence next year. In fact, in less than one year, WoW will celebrate its 20th anniversary on November 23rd, 2023.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.