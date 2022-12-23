By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

With the end of the year fast approaching, you can now get your entire 2022 Valorant career with VALFlashback. Here’s how you can get yours by following a few steps.

2022 has been a pretty successful year for Valorant as Riot Games’ first ever 5v5 shooter has risen in popularity when it comes to first person shooter games around the world. Valorant has introduced a lot of new characters and new maps as well as produced another World Champion in professional play and during the year of 2022. Of course, let us not forget the rotation of amazing skin bundles that players love to purchase and show off in-game. Not only do they have records for these milestones but of course, players will also have theirs to show off and share in their social medias. VALFlashback is a summary of a players’ entire career in 2022. Here are the steps on how to get it.

Make sure you opt in to receive our emails, so you don't miss your own personalized #VALFlashback summary. Head to https://t.co/9spuxesKJF > Communication Preferences > Then check the "Communications from Riot Games" box. pic.twitter.com/yryt0QGrQ6 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 21, 2022

Steps on how to get VALFlashback

Riot is giving players a personal career recap for the last the year of 2022 to show off on their social media. You will find out important statistics that might improve your game for the following year, especially with Split coming back next year. You will get to know which map you performed the most, which map you need to improve in, get your overall KDA, and many more to help you become better.

To get your own VALFlashback career recap, just make sure that your Riot Games account that is bound to an email account that can already receive emails from Riot before December 26. You will be able to receive your own VALFlashback by then.

Go to Riot Games Account Page Log in with your Riot Games account Head to Communication Preferences Make sure you have ticked the option to receive emails from Riot Wait for Riot to send out your very own VALFlashback career recap!

A lot of relevant statistics will be delivered to you, which you can brag about on social media. Wait for the email that Riot will send to get the VALFlashback. When you follow all of these steps, you will be able to get your 2022 VALFlashback career recap!

For more Gaming news from us, click here.