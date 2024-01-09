This puzzle uses a combination of known Portal 2 mechanics, like springs, cube, and a lot of momentum.

Portal Revolution Test Chamber 14 in Chapter 4 seems to cause many players confusion. Overall, the fan-made Portal 2 mod starts right off the bat and hits players with some challenging puzzles. Therefore, we created a guide to help players solve Portal Revolution Test Chamber 14. This puzzle uses a combination of known Portal 2 mechanics, like springs, cube, and a lot of momentum.

How To Solve Portal Revolution Test Chamber 14

This is Portal: Revolution, a free-to-play fanmade prequel to Portal 2. It has a fully featured campaign with over 40 new levels. Just released this weekend after 8 years in development.https://t.co/t3wjdGVvHt pic.twitter.com/CXVmMP53UA — KAMI (@Okami13_) January 7, 2024

To solve Portal Revolution Test Chamber 14, please read the following steps:

Before using the spring, place one portal on the landing spot wall (directly ahead) Place another portal on the wall to the right of the landing spot (should be to the right and a bit higher) Use the spring to launch yourself towards a platform with a button Press the button to launch a cube towards you Bring the cube and drop down to the level directly below. Underneath where you landed, you’ll find a switch under a WARNING Sign for the Main Chamber Power Breaker. Place one portal next on the wall next to the Test Chamber 14 panel (beginning of the stage) Additionally, place another portal on the walls next to you Bring the cube through the portal with you, and place it on the Spring. With the power down, it should not spring into the air Return back through your portal There are two walls placed diagonally in this room, one that leads to a door, one that leads to a _ Place on portal on the diagonal wall located past the transparent glass. This should be the diagonal wall placed furthest to the side. Place another portal back on the landing sport wall (wall you used for step 1) Turn the power back on (press the switch from Step 5) The power should turn on. If you followed the steps correctly, the cube should launch through the target wall and land on a pressure plate Now, place a portal on the diagonal wall closest to the power switch Place another portal near the Test Chamber 14 panel (beginning of stage) Go through the portal Place a new portal on the landing spot wall (from step 1), but make sure to use the portal you used on step 16. Furthermore, you want to keep that portal on the diagonal wall that you placed in Step 15 Jump on the spring, which should take you through the landing spot wall and onto the door Advance to the end of the level, where you enter a room that seemingly has no end. At the end of the room is a broken glass window. Across from it should be a wall for you to place a portal Place one portal there, and one in the room you’re in. Enter the portal and finish the test chamber

Overall, that wraps up our guide on how to solve Portal Revolution Test Chamber 14. We hope this guide helped you clear the level and advance through the game. If you haven’t reached this point yet, check out our guide on Test Chamber 8. Portal Revolution launched on January 6th on Steam after a brief delay. The game is free for all players, though you need to own a copy of Portal 2 on Steam.

Additionally, check out this video we discovered from Horizon Gaming that helps put our explanation into video form. Overall, we hope this guide helped you out.

