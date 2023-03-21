GTA Online’s Los Santos Drug Wars update has a lot of added new content and The Last Dose Missions is one of the most anticipated. The Last Dose missions are now available and here’s how to start them in the game.

GTA Online The Last Dose Missions

If you wish to get the additional new content that GTA Online’s Drug Wars expansion is offering, you need to complete certain missions beforehand and of course update your game for the new content to come it. Once patching the new update for GTA Online, here’s a few more steps to unlock The Last Dose missions:

Complete all of the First Dose missions in GTA Online. Once done, find a car and free roam around the streets of Los Santos. After a short while, Dax will call you momentarily. Accept the call and he will ask you to go meet him Go and meet up with him, and this will begin The Last Dose missions.

There are a total of five The Last Dose missions, compared to the six of The First Dose. After completing them, you will be rewarded with awesome rewards..

GTA Online The Last Dose Mission Rewards

Here is the list of rewards in GTA Online:

Floral Guffy Pool Sliders : Complete the opening The Last Dose mission.

: Complete the opening The Last Dose mission. Lime Leopard Slab cap & Canvas Shoes : Complete all The Last Dose missions.

: Complete all The Last Dose missions. Ocelot Virtue: Complete all The Last Dose missions.

Complete all The Last Dose missions. Black Enema Flourish Ski mask: Restock Acid Lab supplies.

Restock Acid Lab supplies. Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask: Steal from a Stash House.

