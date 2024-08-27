In Black Myth Wukong, players can upgrade their armor to increase specific ratings while keeping the bonus effects that certain armor pieces provide. However, not everyone will know how to upgrade their armor, much less where do it. Therefore, we created a guide to show players how to upgrade their armor in Black Myth Wukong.

How Do You Upgrade Armor in Black Myth Wukong?

In order to upgrade your armor in Black Myth Wukong, you need to visit Yin Tiger in the Ruyi Scroll. He can be located in the left side of the area just up a short set of stairs. You can even challenge Yin to a fight, in which the reward will be new items in the shop you can purchase.

However, to even reach Yin Tiger, you must first unlock the Ruyi Scroll location.

How Do You Unlock the Ruyi Scroll Location

To unlock the Ruyi Scroll location, you must complete the Chen Loong Questline in Chapter 3. After you get off Turtle Island in Chapter 3, you will land on a snowy beach with two paths. Head left and fight the dragon in standing in the water. TIP: Make Bajie fight the dragon and do not attack him. Sometimes, this causes Chen Loong to only attack the invincible Bajie, resulting in an easy victory for you.

After defeating Chen Loong, visit the Xu Dog in Chapter 2. The Xu Dog is located right outside the arena where you fought the Yellow Wind Sage. Talk to him (Twice if you haven’t spoken to him yet) and he will give you an item. Return this item to Chen to complete the quest. Chen will then teleport you to the Ruyi Scroll area.

Once you enter, this area allows you to interact with the following characters:

Xu Dog – Celestial and Mortal Medicines

Shen Monkey – Drinks & Gourds

Chen Loong – Harvesting Ingredients

Yin Tiger – Upgrade/Craft Armor & Craft Weapons

Yin is located by himself at the left side of the area. You can talk to him to craft new armor and weapons, and he can upgrade your existing armor pieces. Furthermore, you can challenge Yin to a fight to earn a new spell and items to buy from the shop. However, be prepared for a tough fight.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to upgrade your armor in Black Myth Wukong. We hope this guide helps you find new ways to buff your defensive stats while keeping the armor that works best for your play style. Feel free to check some of our other guides for the game, like how to find materials such as Refined Iron Sand and Silk.

