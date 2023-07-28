MLB and Apple are back with another set of Friday Night Baseball games. Previously, it featured the San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and the St. Louis Cardinals. This time, it features the Los Angeles Angels against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox. All eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani after he continues to do unbelievable things on the diamond, and here is the way to watch and tune in to these games.

How to watch Angels-Blue Jays and Guardians-White Sox on Apple TV+

Both of these games on Friday night will be on Apple TV+. There are a number of ways to take in these games, with the easiest one being by downloading the Apple TV+ application. You can be redirected through the MLB.TV app on your phone, laptop, or whichever device is preferred. Of course, a subscription to Apple TV+ is required for this, but there is an option for a free 7-day trial if you don't have an account.

Watch Friday Night Baseball tonight on Apple TV+. Free 7-day trial

Unfortunately, both games will take place just minutes apart from one another. The Angels and Blue Jays face off at 4:07 PM ET at the Rogers Centre in Canada, and the Guardians and White Sox have the first pitch slated for 4:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Angels-Blue Jays and Guardians-White Sox pitching matchups

Blue Jays star Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.18 ERA) gets the nod at home, and the Angels will trot out recently acquired pitcher Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.79 ERA). Giolito was acquired shortly after it was reported that the Angels would not trade away Ohtani despite a world of rumors. It was the first in what could be a flurry of moves for the Angels.

The second game on Apple TV+ is less appealing. The White Sox began Friday by trading away Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and then Kendall Graveman in a trade with the Houston Astros, so it's been a busy day. The Guardians will start Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.98 ERA) and the White Sox will start Touki Toussaint (0-3, 4.06 ERA).