MLB and Apple have partnered up for their ‘Friday Night Baseball' series, and this week, we get a doubleheader of games available on Apple TV+ in what figures to be an exciting day of baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago Cubs in the afternoon game, before the San Diego Padres go up against the Detroit Tigers later on in the day. So with a pair of games available to viewers, let's review how you can tune in to these games.

How to watch Cardinals-Cubs and Padres-Tigers on Apple TV+

Both contests will be available exclusively on Apple TV+, with the easiest method to watch the game being through the Apple TV+ app. You can access this app by simply downloading it, or you can be redirected to it through the MLB.TV app. You can also log in on Apple TV+'s website if needed too. A subscription to Apple TV+ is required, but you can activate a free seven-day trial if you don't have an account.

Both contests will be taking place on Friday, July 21st. The Cardinals and Cubs will get underway first, with first pitch set for 2:20 PM EST. The Padres and Tigers will be up later in the day, with first pitch for that game set for 6:40 PM EST. Apple TV+ streams through a plethora of devices, such as phones, tablets, laptops, and TVs, so it is accessible to watch through whichever method you typically watch baseball games.

Cardinals-Cubs and Padres-Tigers pitching matchups

The Cardinals (44-53) and Cubs (45-51) both reside close to the bottom of the National League Central, and will be looking to pick up a big win against a divisional opponent. The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (7-5, 4.29 ERA, 96 K, 1.53 WHIP) to the mound, while the Cubs will have 2023 All-Star Justin Steele (9-3, 2.96 ERA, 87 K, 1.11 WHIP) starting for them in this one.

For the second matchup, the Padres (46-51) are trying to find a way to save a lost season, and will have a good chance to pick up some wins against the Tigers (44-52). Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.78 ERA, 64 K, 1.25 WHIP) will get the start for San Diego here, and will be going up against rookie Reese Olson (1-3, 3.96 ERA, 40 K, 1.01 WHIP).