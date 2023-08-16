The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 Special Program Livestream is almost here, and here's how you can watch it.

Hi, Trailblazers!

The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3 "Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins" Special Program will be released officially on August 18 at 19:30 (UTC+8).

Follow our official channels to keep up with the latest news about Version 1.3!

YouTube: https://t.co/6LYgkxp2yT… — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) August 14, 2023

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 Special Program, “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins,” is scheduled on August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM UTC+8. It will go live on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel.

The live stream itself will happen on this link.

What to Expect on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3

Spoiler warning for those who are not yet caught up with the main story.

New Playable Character – Lynx

“‘In the Landau family, things are quite simple: If you want to do something, just go ahead and do it.'

The youngest daughter of the Landau family, and one of Belobog's best extreme environments explorers.

She is highly capable of action despite her apparent lack of motivation. She only appears introverted and lazy to avoid unnecessary socialization.

As for what counts as unnecessary socialization — ‘Um, aren't all socialization unnecessary?'

Lynx is a 4-star Quantum character following the Path of Abundance. Read more about Lynx' abilities here.

New Playable Character – Fu Xuan

“The head of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission. A confident and blunt sage.

Using her third eye and the Matrix of Prescience, Fu Xuan calculates the Xianzhou's route and predicts the fortune of future events. She firmly believes that everything she does is the “best solution” for the situation.

Fu Xuan is waiting for the general's promised “abdication.” However, that day still seems… very far away.”

Fu Xuan is a 5-star Quantum character on the Path of Preservation. Read about her abilities here.

New Playable Character – Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae

“High Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of ‘Imbibitor Lunae.'

– History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus”

Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae was initially a trial character for our story on the Xianzhou, but players will finally get to draw for him on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3. He is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Destruction. More about his kit can be found here.