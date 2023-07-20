After over a month of anticipation, Lionel Messi will officially make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here's everything you need to know about the game as well as how to watch Lionel Messi's debut.

How to watch Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

The Leagues Cup group stage game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul takes place Friday, July 21st, with kick-off scheduled for 8 P.M. ET. You can watch the match as well as every other Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer game left in the 2023 season with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, the package will cost $12.99 per month or $39 per season. It will cost slightly more at $14.99 per month or $49 per season if you aren't an Apple TV+ subscriber.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More info

The Leagues Cup is an inter-league tournament featuring the MLS and Liga MX. There are 47 teams in total with the champions of each league getting a bye. That leaves the remaining 45 teams divided into 15 groups of three teams with the top two teams advancing to the round of 32.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are grouped with Mexican side Cruz Azul and Atlanta United FC. Inter are bottom of the MLS league table, but will be surely hoping their fortunes change with arguably the greatest player of all time now featuring for them.

The Leagues Cup commences July 21 and will run until Aug. 19 where the third place playoff takes place along with the final.