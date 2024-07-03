The 2024 NBA postseason just ended, and the Boston Celtics were crowned champions for the 18th time. The lull of summer quickly approaches, as the NBA Draft has already passed and the majority of major free agent moves have already been made. There is still basketball to be watched, though, and if it has already been too long since you turned the TV on to watch a basketball game, then the NBA Summer League is for you.

The NBA Summer League has expanded in recent seasons. The popularity of young prospects has increased, and there are now more venues than ever for young players to make a name for themselves. There are now three versions of Summer League: the California Classic Summer League, the Salt Lake City Summer League, and Las Vegas Summer League.

Summer League is the first chance for fans and teams to see what their young prospects are made of, and the 2024 NBA Summer League is one of the most anticipated ever. The 2024 NBA Draft was considered one of the weakest in recent memory, so fans truly have no clue what to expect from this crop of rookies. A lot of questions will be answered, and some of the top young talent will emerge when Summer League takes place over the coming weeks. In this article, we will detail everything you need to know before the action tips off.

California Classic Summer League

Dates: July 6-7, 9-10

Location: Chase Center: San Francisco, California — Golden 1 Center: Sacramento, California

Teams: Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings 2 will play in San Francisco. Sacramento Kings 1, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, and Chinese National Team will play in Sacramento.

How to watch: Games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV. You can also stream them on fuboTV.

Schedule:

Saturday, July 6 (San Francisco): Lakers vs. Kings 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET; Heat vs. Warriors at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 6 (Sacramento): Hornets vs. Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET; China vs. Kings 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 7 (San Francisco): Heat vs. Kings 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET; Lakers vs. Warriors at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 7 (Sacramento): China vs. Hornets at 8 p.m. ET; Spurs vs. Kings 1 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 9 (Sacramento): Spurs vs. China at 8 p.m. ET; Hornets vs. Kings 1 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 10 (San Francisco): Heat vs. Lakers at 7 p.m. ET; Kings 2 vs. Warriors at 10 p.m. ET

Salt Lake City Summer League

Dates: July 8-10

Location: Delta Center: Salt Lake City, Utah

Teams: Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz

How to watch: Games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV. You can also stream them on fuboTV.

Schedule:

Monday, July 8: Thunder vs. 76ers at 7 p.m. ET; Grizzlies vs. Jazz at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 9: Grizzlies vs. 76ers at 7 p.m. ET; Thunder vs. Jazz at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 10: Grizzlies vs. Thunder at 7 p.m. ET; 76ers vs. Jazz at 9 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Summer League

Dates: July 12-22

Location: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion: Las Vegas, Nevada

Teams: All 30 NBA teams

How to watch: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN3, NBA TV, fuboTV

Schedule: All times in ET*

Friday, July 12:

Cavaliers vs. Magic at 4 p.m., Pelicans vs. Timberwolves at 5 p.m., Kings vs. Grizzlies at 6 p.m., Rockets vs. Lakers at 7:30 p.m., Nets vs. Pacers at 8 p.m., Hawks vs. Wizards at 9:30 p.m., Nuggets vs. Clippers at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 13:

Bucks vs. Bulls at 4:30 p.m., Hornets vs. Knicks at 5 p.m., Heat vs. Celtics at 6:30 p.m., Pistons vs. 76ers at 7 p.m., Thunder vs. Raptors at 8:30 p.m., Spurs vs. Trail Blazers at 9 p.m., Jazz vs. Mavericks at 10:30 p.m., Suns vs. Warriors at 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 14:

Cavaliers vs. Bucks at 3:30 p.m., Nets vs. Clippers at 4 p.m., Timberwolves vs. Pacers at 5:30 p.m., Rockets vs. Wizards at 6 p.m., Magic vs. Pelicans at 7:30 p.m., Spurs vs. Hawks at 8 p.m., Nuggets vs. Raptors at 9:30 p.m., Bulls vs. Warriors at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 15:

Thunder vs. Heat at 6 p.m., Pistons vs. Rockets at 6:30 p.m., Mavericks vs. Grizzlies at 8 p.m., Trail Blazers vs. 76ers at 8:30 p.m., Jazz vs. Kings at 10 p.m., Celtics vs. Lakers at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16:

Pacers vs. Suns at 4 p.m., Knicks vs. Nets at 4:30 p.m., Hornets vs. Nuggets at 6 p.m., Bulls vs. Pistons at 6:30 p.m., 76ers vs. Timberwolves at 8 p.m., Wizards vs. Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m., Clippers vs. Bucks at 10 p.m., Pelicans vs. Spurs at 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17:

Heat vs. Mavericks at 3 p.m., Kings vs. Knicks at 3:30 p.m., Raptors vs. Jazz at 5 p.m., Celtics vs. Hornets at 5:30 p.m., Grizzlies vs. Magic at 7 p.m., Suns vs. Thunder at 7:30 p.m., Lakers vs. Hawks at 9:30 p.m., Warriors vs. Cavaliers at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 18:

Pacers vs. Nuggets at 4:30 p.m., Grizzlies vs. Pelicans at 6 p.m., Wizards vs. Kings at 7 p.m., Magic vs. Nets at 8 p.m., Lakers vs. Cavaliers at 9 p.m., Clippers vs. Jazz at 10 p.m., Timberwolves vs. Rockets at 11 p.m.

Friday, July 19:

Bucks vs. Suns at 4 p.m., Mavericks vs. Celtics at 4:30 p.m., Hawks vs. Bulls at 6 p.m., Knicks vs. Pistons at 7 p.m., 76ers vs. Spurs at 8:30 p.m., Raptors vs. Heat at 9 p.m., Warriors vs. Thunder at 10:30 p.m., Trail Blazers vs. Hornets at 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: Seven games starting at 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: Eight games starting at 2 p.m.

Monday, July 22: Championship game at 9 p.m.